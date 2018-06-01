Mbarara City Football Club achieved its prime objectives, says MP Mpaka

Mbarara City Football Club director and chairman Mwine Mpaka has disclosed that they achieved their season targets in the first year of top flight division.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Hon. Mpaka, also the Member of Parliament representing the youth in the Western Uganda region is excited having withered the storm in their debut season.

In an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports, Mpaka asserts they achieved their season targets as the club is regrouping for the second season in the UPL.

The soft spoken shrewd administrator notes;

For the first season in the Uganda Premier League, we had a target to remain never to get relegated as we attained stability. It is good we remained stable and survived being relegated. Now, the target will be consolidating our grip in the league.

Sponsorship, strong fan base and new season plans:

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Mpaka is delighted about the strong fan base who got lured to the club in their debut season as well as the main shirt sponsors, Top Bet sports betting company.

We are happy for our fans who carried on the mantle from day one. Our main sponsors Top Bet Sports Betting and other partners are also lauded. Now, we are planning afresh for the new season. Player recruitment started even when we were finishing the previous season with Ivan Eyam already our player. We shall sign five more young players and release 10 with a boost in the technical department as well.

Mbarara City FC has confirmed the release of 10 players and will definitely beef up the team with Uganda U-20 star player Eyam already secured.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The Ankole Lions climaxed the season with 32 points in 11th place, having scored 17 goals and let in 25 goals (deficit of 8 goals).

It was a sad ending for Mbarara City in their final game of the season when they fell 2-0 at their Kakyeka home to visiting Kirinya-Jinja S.S.

Musa “Royalty” Esenu and Jerome Kirya scored in either half for the visitors.

One of the club’s loyal and committed players were defender Asuman Alishe Kihogo, goalkeeper Ali Kimera, striker Makweth Wol, skipper Steven Othieno, Hillary Mukundane and the penalty specialist Emmanuel Ibe Obinna from Nigeria.

Mbarara City F.C will kick off the pre-season preparations in July 2018.