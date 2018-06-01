© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has admitted it will be difficult for the Brazilians to keep Percy Tau following interests from European clubs.

The reigning PSL Player of the Year has enjoyed superb season with the South African champions and is targeted by clubs in Ligue 1, Bundesliga, La Liga and Mosimane says two English Premier League clubs have also joined the queue.

“It’s going to be very difficult for us to keep Percy. Two Premier League teams [have entered the race to sign him],” said Mosimane as quoted by KickOff. “We’ve been talking about the top five [leagues] for him, and not to go to Denmark, Sweden – what is he going to do there?,” he added.

“We’re talking Ligue 1, Serie A, Bundesliga, La Liga – all the big ones. Now EPL has also knocked on the door. Basically what he has done for the year and the Barcelona game also, has given you the opportunity [to see what level Tau is on].

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

South Africa has had a number of players in the EPL; Quintone Fortune, Benni McCarthy, Lucas Radebe, Aaron Makoena but Mosimane feels time is now the country got another

“My opinion: I think he must go guys. Let’s have a player in the EPL, we’ve got nobody now. He has done well for us, what else can he do for us?

“Let’s see him week-in and week-out, and let’s judge him there if he’s really … I think we want to know if he’s the real deal or not, so let him go.

Before start of last season, Sundowns also sold Bafana Bafana star Keegan Dolly while Zimbabwean Khama Billiat is also linked with a move to Qarabag in Azerbaijan.