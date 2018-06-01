© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Derrick Nsibambi might have played his last game for KCCA at Masaka Recreation Ground against Synergy with a move to Egypt side imminent.

Kawowo Sports understands the forward is on the verge of sealing a move to Smouha and talks between KCCA and the club are in advanced stages.

Nsibambi, scorer of 9 league goals last season has been a subject of interest from Egyptian sides since late last year and was expected to leave the Lugogo based side in January after the Africa Nations Championship (Chan).

The striker was left out of the side that won 9-0 against Synergy in the return leg of the semi-final of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

He is expected to depart for Cairo on Sunday for a medical and also put pen to paper.

Smouha finished 5th on the Egyptian Premier League table last season with 51 points.

In case the deal materializes, he will join compatriots Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (El Geish) and (Asyouty Sport) as Ugandans in the Egypt top league.