Shift in championship lead expected with Fort Portal rally

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Jas Mangat and Joseph Kamya made a late withdrawal from the fourth round of the National Rally Championship. Team driver Mangat cited illness for his sudden decision to pull out.

“My driver(Mangat) has been unwell. We thought he would be fine before Fort Portal rally, but it wasn’t the case. So we had to withdraw,” said Joseph Kamya.

The Pilipili Rally Team’s absence in Fort Portal is anticipated to cause a shift in the NRC title chase with either a new leader or fewer points difference.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

Thirty nine (39) points separate Mangat from second placed Unisan Bakunda and only sixty (60) points from Christakis Fitidis, who is in third place.

Now a more breathtaking race is assured this weekend with crews fighting for that top position. Key will be closing in on the championship chase.

Unisan Bakunda will be at the edge of the competition for the top spot which could give him a chance to take the championship lead.

Christakis Fitidis, Susan Muwonga, Kepher Walubi all stand a chance to claim the lead too but only after finishing second or better.

Hassan Alwi will start car number one on the road followed by Unisan Bakunda before Christakis Fitidis in third.

The Two-wheel drive category will also produce it’s own fight between current leader Edwin Kalule and Timothy Gawaya among others.

NRC top ten ahead of Fort Portal rally

1. Jas Mangat/Joseph Kamya 200points

2. Unisan Bakunda/Umar Kakande 161pts

3. Christakis Fitidis/Eric Nzamwita 140

4. Susan Muwonge/Edmond Kyeyune 110

5. Kepher Walubi/Anthony Mugambwa 105

6. Ponsiano Lwakataka/Sam Mugisha 95

7. Ashiraf Ahmed/Edward Kiyingi 90

8.Duncan Mubiru/Musa Nsubuga 75

9.Fred Wampamba/Paul Musaazi 65

10.Hassan Alwi/Enoch Olinga 50