Friday, June 1

UCU Lady Canons vs. JKL Lady Dolphins – 6:00 pm, YMCA

Photo Credits: Emmanuel Makobi

For the last three years, KCCA Leopards have tried but failed to unseat UCU Lady Canons in the National Basketball League.

Matter of fact, the two side have played the last seven finals and Lady Canons are 5-2!

Probably, it’s time for another team to have a go at the university side that has dominated women’s basketball since their admission into the league a decade back.

And there is not better team placed for the task – both in terms of personnel and coaching – than JKL Lady Dolphins.

The Namboole based side made significant additions in the off season but most important of all was getting arguably the best coach in country, Mandy Juruni, whose résumé has a women’s league title.

The addition of a proven scorer in shooting guard Ritah Imanishimwe to the core of last season’s team boosted the team’s offensive options, especially from outside the arc.

And having overwhelmed KCCA Leopards in their second game of the season, Lady Dolphins will once again gauge their strength when the take the defending champions UCU Lady Canons on Friday at YMCA.

While JKL Lady Dolphins have an edge in the back court (in all parameters) that has the likes of Flavia Oketcho, Angella Namirimu, Rita Imanishimwe, Jamila Nansikombi and Peace Nakirijja, the same can not be said of the front court.

In Muhayimina Namuwaya, Alicia Wasagali, Hope Akello, Stella Oyella as well as Salma Akinyi, JKL have the size and opulence in numbers but UCU’s trio of Zainah Lokwameri, Sarah Ageno and Vilma Achieng with some help from Rose Akon and Sarafinah Driciru can match up quite well.

UCU point guard Rosine Micomyiza who logged 40 minutes minutes against KCCA Leopards will be tasked with stopping Oketcho and Namirimu from directing JKL’s offense. How she balances her defensive and offensive duties will be key for Lady Canons.