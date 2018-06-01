Courtesy

League champions Vipers SC and sleeping giants URA have expressed interest to sign midfielder Rahmat Senfuka from Police FC.

The central midfielder has been impressive all season and his form earned him a slot on the Uganda Cranes team that featured at the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) in Morocco early this year.

It’s understood that Senfuka, one of the longest serving players at the Kibuli based side since he left Proline has been given a green light by the Cops to leave if a good offer is on the table.

The Cops Vice-Captain has been one of the best and most consistent central midfielders in the recently concluded Uganda Premier League season.

The 2005 league champions have already lined up in a replacement in former Synergy midfield gem Sylvester Ssemakula ‘Melo’ in case Senfuka leaves.

Senfuka has the versatility to play behind the main attackers but also thrives as a midfielder in front of the back four.