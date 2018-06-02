FUFA partners with Uganda Tourism Board to support the Drum tourney

FUFA Media

When the idea of the Inter-Provinces football tournament (The Drum) was conceived by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), a large fraction of public embraced it.

A fraction of “doubting Thomases” and opportunists openly opposed it.

Riding on the rich theme; “Celebrating our ancestry”, the tourney persistently and aggressively progressed for the better as it steadily spread wings that after the first four match days, the talk of talk was none but the FUFA Drum.

Thrilling football action has been witnessed, new talents discovered, 88 goals scored so far after match day four and large crowds follow the games with keen attention across the country from Kabale to Moroto.

The Government of Uganda became the first party interested in this championship for its ability to mobilize the masses regardless of the cultural, tribal or status quo of the people.

Now, the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has joined the bandwagon of to use the FUFA Drum plat form to promote local tourism within the country blessed with abundant flora, fauna and diverse cultures.

On Friday, 1st June 2018, UTB officially announced their partnership with FUFA to promote the Drum tournament with a hefty Shs 75M package.

John Ssempebwa, the UTB deputy Chief Executive Officer represented the tourism organ.

Clad in a befitting traditional attire with a black coat, Ssempebwa signed the binding contractual documentations with the FUFA President Moses Magogo, who was flanked by the Drum local organizing committee chairperson, Rogers Byamukama at FUFA House in Mengo, Kampala before the media.

FUFA Media

Quoted by the official FUFA web portal, Ssempebwa expressed the urge to be part of the FUFA Drum event because it rhymes with the tourism board aspirations and objectives;

Uganda is a very beautiful Country, we have good visiting sites, everything good in Africa is found in Uganda. The question is do Ugandans know their country. So as Uganda Tourism Board, we believe the FUFA DRUM is an avenue for us to promote tourism with several people moving from one region to another. We saw how people from Acholi land moved to Kigezi to support their team, people from Karamoja made the trip to Ankole and this impressed us. We have therefore decided to commit 75 million shillings towards the tournament as a pilot project. When people move from one place to another, there is an opportunity to go and find the unknown, visit the tourist attractions we have, so this will in the long run promote tourism.

Magogo, the FUFA boss and a key figure in starting this tournament appreciated the offer from Uganda Tourism Board (UTB).

In the same vein, he saluted the corporate family that have seen value in The FUFA Drum.

It is a moment of excitement where we demonstrate that the game of football is not about goals only but can be a tool to promote tourism and boost the economy. When we set out a strategy to become the number one team in Africa, we got an idea to traverse Uganda and take the game to all parts of the country with an agenda of celebrating Ancestry. As FUFA we are happy about this partnership with Uganda Tourism Board and we believe this will in the end boost our economy. Personally, I had never been to Kapchwora but when I went to watch a game, I got the opportunity to visit the Sipi falls and I believe so many other people get same moments whenever they move from one part of the country to another. This helps to boost the tourism sector in the long run. We are still planning with Uganda Tourism Board to have a campaign on Social media with fans sharing pictures at tourist sites and the people with the best or most trending photos will be rewarded

The Sponsorship nitty gritty:

The 75 million shillings will cater for five games in the month of June.

The Selected games that Uganda Tourism Board will cover include;

Kigezi Vs Buganda

Lango Vs Kigezi

Bukedi Vs Rwenzori

Bunyoro Vs Kampala

Ankole Vs West Nile

Match Day Five Fixtures:

Saturday, 2nd June 2018:

Bugisu Vs Busoga – Mbale S.S Play ground

Sebei Vs Teso – Kiprotich Stadium, Kapchorwa

Kigezi Vs Buganda – Kabale Municipal Stadium, Kabale

Acholi Vs Lango – Pece Stadium, Gulu

Sunday, 3rd June 2018