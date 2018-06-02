KCCA F.C striker Kaddu wants to keep scoring goals

Every time Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club striker Patrick Kaddu finds the back of the net with a loop, tap-in or a headed strike, he wheels off in celebration and dances.

Kaddu works tirelessly and he is a team player to stamp authority in a football game as he delivers the good home – to score.

After completing the first season with KCCA, having scored 6 league goals and 7 in the Uganda Cup (before the final on 9th June 2018), he has a dream of top scoring the league charts in the subsequent years.

Kaddu completed the recently concluded UPL 2017/18 season with six goals to his in 11 games feels more hungry to find the back of the net.

In an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports, the former Kira Young and Maroons center forward revealed that he is ready to work hard and score more goals in the seasons ahead;

I was brought to KCCA FC to score goals and this is what I love to do. We had a 50-50 season in the league and nearly won the league title. I thank the rest of my teammates for the work well done.

Kaddu recently scored a hat-trick during KCCA’s 8-0 humiliation of Masaka based side Synergy in the return leg of the Uganda Cup at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

He thus shot his personal tally to seven, making him the current top scorer in the Stanbic Uganda Cup with seven goals.

Appreciation:

Kaddu thanks the rest of the teammates for the collective display throughout the season.

He also sings praise of the technical team, administrators and fans for the season past;

It has a been a grueling season for us all. Playing at KCCA FC also demands special training. I thank my teammates, the coaches, administrators as well as the fans for the collective effort in the previous season.

Kaddu has a chance to extend the goal tally in the Uganda Cup when KCCA takes on either Vipers or Sports Club Villa Jogoo on June 9th 2018 at the Emokori play ground in Bukedea district.