KCCA manager Mutebi envisages Bright future in stylish midfielder Sserwadda

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club manager Mike Hillary Mutebi seldom showers praise onto players.

Often, he reserves the special descriptions and superlatives befittingly only for the best and cream.

One ought to have delivered a special service for Mutebi to recognize you in a special way.

Justifiably, in the concept of Old Kampala S.4 student and former KCCA Junior Team player Steven Sserwadda, Mutebi praised the youngster for the exceptional contribution when KCCA humbled Masaka based side, Synergy 9-0 in the return leg of the Uganda Cup.

“He (Steven Sserwadda) is an exceptional player” Mutebi told the media in the post-match press conference.

Sserwadda was introduced in the second stanza of the game and completely turned around the affairs at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Thursday.

Blessed with an awesome first touch on the ball, Sserwadda’s dribbling abilities, sharp turns and twists are never in question.

Against Synergy, he curled home with the left foot from 20 yards before orchestrating a beautiful solo goal.

After receiving the ball from Eric Ssenjobe’s square ball near the centre arc, Sserwadda made a 360 degrees turn with the ball glued on his feet.

He then fastly dribbled into acres of spaces for almost half field before he stepped over to confuse the advancing goalkeeper and place the ball in empty net.

It was a magnificent goal! Mutebi, joined by the spectators stood up and clapped to celebrate the incredible goal.

“Such players as Sserwadda make football enjoyable. When you score so many goals and with class as Sserwadda, football is spiced up. He has a bright future” Mutebi noted.

Sserwadda has been part of the KCCA rich under age team and was recently promoted to the senior team at the start of 2018 before he scored the lone strike when KCCA overcame Kenyan side Tusker during an international friendly match at the Ruaraka stadium, Nairobi.

He took part in the 2018 Copa Coca Cola championships hosted by Mbarara High School.

Other players who have risen through the ranks of the Junior team at KCCA are Allan Okello, Julius Poloto, Herbert Achai, goalkeeper Ali Mwerusi and soon striker Sadat Anaku will join the crew.