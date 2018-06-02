KIU Titans batter City Oilers

City Oilers 57-72 KIU Titans

Tsaubah Stone

KIU Titans defeated City Oilers 72-57 in the National Basketball League on Friday night at YMCA.

Titans played a swarming defense to hand the five-time defending champions their second defeat of the season.

The opening quarter was all but balanced but the Oilers edged ahead on Ben Komakech’s jump shot for an 18-16 lead.

Titans coach Brian Wathum went for his bench of Collin Kasujja, Michael Bwanga, Denis Balunguin, Joseph Chuma and Mwalimu Kijogoo to start the second quarter.

The second group played a swarming defense as Bwanga directed their offense to set the tone for last season’s defending champions. Titans out scored Oilers by 10 points (19-10) in the period and never trailed again.

City Oilers rallied back in the third quarter and tied the game at 39 mid-way the frame but Bwanga took charge offensively for the Titans to maintain their 8-point lead heading into the final quarter.

Titans extended their lead to double figures at the start of the fourth quarter, and Oilers whose key players – Jimmy Enabu and Stephen Omony – struggled were all but beaten.

Bwanga scored game high 19 points to pace KIU, Balngu added 13 points while Sam Agutu had 12 in the team effort.

Landry Ndikumana and Tony Drileba scored 13 points apiece for Oilers while Enabu contributed 10 points in a losing effort.