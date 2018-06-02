Former Express FC captain Mike Sulaiman Mutyaba has revealed why it was an easy decision to sign for KCCA FC.

The midfielder came out of retirement to pen a one year deal at the former league champions as revealed on Thursday.

“First of all am excited to be back to the field of play and also be here at KCCA FC”, Mutyaba told the club’s website. “This is a dream come true for me. I have always admired KCCA FC and the way everything is done at the club”, he added.

“Not only on the field but the management, back room staff and everyone else at the club. They know what exactly they are doing.

Mutyaba has been training with the Kasasilo for the past couple of months and talks about the feeling since he began associating with the club.

“I remember my first day at the club I was so warmly welcomed and for me this made me feel at home. The coaches, players, staff are all good people and for me this is not something I had to think about for long. When the time for signing for the club came I immediately signed without second thought.

The ex-TP Mazembe and El Merriekh star is meant to add valuable experience as KCCA features in the Caf Champions league and he doesn’t hide away from responsibility and work at hand.

“I am an experienced player who has played at the top level like in the CAF Champions league, I believe I can add so much to this KCCA FC side. I feel ready and fit to play in a team of KCCA FC’s magnitude. Am also ready to work with the players, coaches and management.

Mutyaba who can play as a lead striker, number 10 and on both wings will make his debut against Tunisia’s Esperance way from home in July.