Nyakasura School and Karago FC face off in historic game in Fort Portal

For the first time ever a Cricket League game will be played in the western district of Kabarole. The Division 3 game between the two sides from the same region will also act as derby for two sides that know each other every well.

Karago which is mostly made up of old boys of Nyakasura will take on the current students of Nyakasura at the Nyakasura oval.

The sides have not had a great season in the league so far with neither side able to register anything in the win column.

However, Nyakasura has had some good performances especially against Soroti Blazers and their most recent game against Aziz Damani Development side in which they scored 199 runs in 40 overs.

Robert Ajuna, Pascal Murungi, Isaac Ategeka and Captain Brighton Muganzi will need to be at their best if they are to help their side win their first game this season.

Their opponents Karago know the odds are against them but their knowledge of the conditions gives them an advantage as well. They will face a familiar opponent with the same players with whom they practice.

Coach Ivan Thawithemwira will be in a difficult position as both his sides will be facing off but for him the historic game is a testament of how far they have come as a cricket community in Fort Portal.