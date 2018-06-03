Adidas triumphs over EuroFlex to lift the inaugural Jumia Football Cup

2018 Jumia Cup (Football):

Final: Adidas 4-2 EuroFlex

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Adidas Football Club lifted the inaugural Jumia Football Cup.

This was during a one day football gala played on the astro turf Lugogo stadium in Kampala on Saturday.

Adidas pipped EuroFlex 4-2 in a one sided final of the 9 team tournament.

A brace from Collin Muhumuza was supplemented by Francis Owonda and Wilberforce Cwomba’s goals inspired Adidas to the championship exclusively sponsored by online marketing firm, Jumia.

EuroFlex scored their consolation goals through Davis Buni and Bosco Kaliisa.

Lameck Ogwang, the team captain for Adidas attributed the success story to adequate preparations and team work element.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Ogwang in an interview with Kawowo Sports moments after receiving the trophy from the Jumia Country Manager Ham Namakajjo disclosed;

We had great preparations with enough training sessions. All the players were fit and had the desire to perform well. Besides, we played as a complete team from the first match to the final one. We have already been celebrating the World Cup with great deals on our website and wanted to transfer some of that energy offline, which is why we invited some of our vendor partners to participate in the Jumia cup

The Public Relations Officer of Jumia Company Neville Igasira Igunduura elucidated on the essence of this championship;

This tournament has served the prime purpose of launching our World Cup campaign where we intend to have discounts on Television sets, phones and other gadgets. Also, it was a plat form to net work and maintain physical fitness. In addition to the Jumia Cup, Jumia as part of the world cup campaign has been offering customers free pay TV subscriptions on Kwese and StarTimes to watch the World Cup in the World Cup sale running until 10th June 2018. This has been complimented by discounts on various items like televisions from top brands like Samsung, LG and Sony.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Jumia Country Manager Namakajjo noted that the gala is part of the celebrations as the company marks six years in business.

A total of eight teams took part in the day long championship.

Jumia registered two teams. The others included Simba Telecom, Syinix, Blue Flame, Kwese TV, the losing finalists EuroFlex and champions Adidas.

The tournament will be an annual event.