Kenya Harambee Stars condemn New Zealand in India | Inter-Continental Cup

Inter-continental Cup Match:

New Zealand 1-2 Kenya

India Times

Kenya Harambee Stars recovered from a goal down to defeat New Zealand 2-1 during an inter continental cup match played at the Mumbai Football Arena in India on Saturday.

Singh Sarpreet gave New Zealand the lead on 42 minutes with a beautiful curling left footed shot.

The ‘All Whites’ lost the lead on the stroke of half time when Clifton Miheso found the equalizer with a free-kick off 25 yards.

The free-kick was a result of a foul by Kiwi mid-fielder Matthew Rindenton onto John Makwata.

The two sides thus returned to the locker-rooms for the mandatory half time break tied one goal apiece.

When the second half kicked off, Kenya was the better side.

Patilah Omoto’s defence splitter found Ovella Ochieng, who struck the winner 22 minutes to full time for memorable victory.

New Zealand is ranked 133rd in the world by FIFA as Kenya is 111th.

On Monday, Kenya takes on hosts India in a game that is expected to draw a capacity crowd.

India skipper Sunil Chhetri will earn his 100th cap in the match if fielded.