Nigeria head coach Rohr names final 23 man squad for the FIFA World Cup

Nigeria Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr named the final 23 man team for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria

Captain John Obi Mikel, Elderson Echiejile, Eddy Onazi, Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo and Victor Moses will feature in a second World Cup after making the team.

Young Chelsea defender Ola Aina, Porto midfielder Mikel Agu and Gent’s Moses Simon will not be traveling with the national team to Russia after they were axed by Rohr.

The Nigeria squad has three goalkeepers, eight defenders, six midfielders and six strikers.

Four players born outside Nigeria in the shape of Leon Balogun, Troost-Ekong, Tyronne Ebuehi and Brian Idowu have been selected in the group.

Deportivo Fabril’s 19 year old Francis Uzoho is the youngest player on the squad while Chippa United’s Daniel Akpeyi, 31, is the oldest member of the team.

Nigeria had an international friendly match on Friday, losing 2-0 to England.

Nigeria 23-Man World Cup Squad