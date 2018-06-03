Opondo makes impressive debut but Uganda Cranes suffer defeat to Niger

International Friendly Match:

Niger 2-1 Uganda Cranes

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Cranes suffered their second consecutive loss in the three nation mini tournament in Niger on Saturday night.

Hosts Niger condemned Sebastien Desabre’s charges to a 2-1 loss at the Stade Général Seyni Kountché in Niamey city under flood lights in humid conditions.

A goal in each half from Ghana based midfielder Zakari Victorien Adje Adebayor inspired the home side to a memorable victory.

The International Allies FC attacking midfielder, who recently made a heated up transfer from Niger top flight side from Niger top Division side Association Sportive des Gendarmerie Nationale Nigérienne (AS GNN), beat Denis Onyango twice, to grant the West African nation bragging rights over the CECAFA giants.

Roving right back and captain at Vipers Sports Club Nico Wakiro Wadada scored a late consolation after being set up by Albanian based striker Yunus Sentamu.

Danish based winger Moses Opondo, who features at top flight side Vendsyssel Football Club, earned his maiden cap for Uganda Cranes when he started on the right flank and lasted for at least 80 minutes before injury cut short his industrious display and his place was taken by Farouk Miya.

French born Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre made four changes from the first line up that had lost 1-0 to Central African Republic.

Opondo started ahead of Milton Karisa, team captain Denis Onyango was named in goal ahead of Salim Jamal, Nico Wadada took over Dennis Iguma’s place at right back and Austrian based striker Edrisa Lubega commanded a starting slot ahead of Farouk Miya.

There will definitely be crucial talking points of the team’s performance in the two build up matches in preparation for the AFCON 2019 qualifiers against Tanzania (home) and Lesotho (away) in September 2018.

The team returns on Monday early morning.

Team Line Ups:

Dennis Onyango (GK), Nico Wakiro Wadada, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Timothy Denis Awanyi, Murushid Jjuuko, Khalid Aucho, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Moses Opondo, Allan Kateregga, Edrisa Lubega Emmanuel Okwi

Subs: Charles Lukwago (GK), Salim Jamal, Denis Iguma, Isaac Muleme, Bevis Mugabi, Tadeo Lwanga, Allan Kyambadde, William Kizito Luwagga, Milton Karisa, Muhammed Shaban, Yunus Sentamu, Farouk Miya

Uganda Cranes Games under Desabre: