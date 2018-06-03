Ramadan Cup 2018: CAF initiates seven aside U-15 tourney

CAF Ramadan Cup 2018:

Sunday, 3rd June

Mövenpick hotel – Media City, 6th of October City – Cairo

Kawowo Sports

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has started a historical event, named the CAF Ramadan Cup 2018.

The CAF Ramadan Cup will be a friendly seven-a-side football match for U-15 (boys and girls) from different African nationalities.

The event will be held on Sunday, 03 June 2018 at Mövenpick hotel – Media City, 6th of October City in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

The Guest of Honor will be CAF Interclubs Ambassador and Egyptian legend Hazem Emam, with CAF President Ahmad leading the dignitaries.

The theme for African football seasons 2018/2019 is “Education”, and CAF seeks to raise awareness throughout its tournaments and events along these two years.

Among CAF’s objectives is to deliver a sporting, educational, cultural, social and life-long experience to the children across the African continent.

This event will be supported by African football icons, Media and NGO’s.

This tournament aims to celebrate Africa, build closer ties, raise awareness, and participation in the spirit of solidarity and charity during the holy month of Ramadan.

The event program starts at 17:30 local time (15:30 GMT) with a press conference, followed by team arrival and a quick introduction to the participating teams.

After having Iftar the tournament draw will be conducted.

And the event kicks off with a discussion session on the importance of education and football values, conducted by CAF Interclubs Ambassador Hazem Emam, followed by a quick introduction on rules of the game and assigned coaches.

After allowing a warm up period and having a group photo for the teams, the matches will kick off at 20:30 local time (18:30 GMT).

And the day will be concluded with trophy, medals and certificates presentation, and a final group photo for the participating teams.

Program:

Venue: Mövenpick hotel – Media City