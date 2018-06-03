Rukundo, Assimwe win big at 2018 Netherlands Business Golf Cup

2018 Netherlands Business Golf Cup:

Outstanding Performers:

Men: Paul Rukundo – 42 Stableford Points

Paul Rukundo – Ladies: Evelyn Asiimwe – 38 Stableford Points

Evelyn Asiimwe – Junior: Anton Krisch – 33 Stableford Points

The Dutch are a known as one of the most diligent, intelligent and hospitable crop of people world over. Little wonder therefore, they associate freely with the various cultures and also motivate.

In Uganda, the aforementioned aspects from the Dutch people have been exhibited over the years and in various ways.

Sportingly, the Netherlands community in Uganda started a golf tournament in 2014.

Named as the Netherlands Business Golf Cup, the tournament has grown through leaps and bounds.

For the fourth edition at the expansive and lavish Uganda Golf Club in Kampala, hundreds of golfers engaged in the tee-off, swing, approach and putt game on Saturday.

The usually green Uganda Golf Club fairways were this time painted Orange, the traditional treasured colour from Netherlands.

By the close of business of the stableford full handicap format tournament, Paul Rukundo and Member of Parliament Evelyn Asiimwe were smiling.

Rukundo played the best golf among the men as Asiimwe took home the best ladies honours with 41 and 38 stableford points respectively.

The duo were each rewarded with return air tickets to Netherlands and received fuel vouchers of 500,000 shillings.

Anton Krisch won the Juniors’ category, while Popat and Cecilia Ogwal won the ladies’ category.

The Ambassador of the Netherlands in Uganda Henk Jan Bakker lauded all the sponsors as well as the players with the organizing committee.

He also hinted on the essence of this fast growing tournament;

The annual Netherlands Business Golf Cup is an event that brings together members of Uganda’s business community in both the public and private sector to provide a networking opportunity with Dutch affiliated businesses. I thank the players, organizing team and sponsors who have made it colourful over the years.

At the famous 19th hole, the businessmen and women were treated to a dinner and awards ceremony, to recognize the outstanding players of the tournament.

Paul van Apeldoorn, dfcu Bank’s Chief Change & Innovations Officer, noted that this tournament provided a platform for various members of the Ugandan business sector to network, share best business practices and in turn grow their individual business pursuits.

There was excitement as the day’s champion was awarded for an outstanding performance on the greens that enabled them win the 2017 Netherlands Business Golf Cup.

Last year’s overall winners were Hillary Ndugutse and Candy Mpanga with 41 and 39 points respectively.

The tournament is now an annual championship.

Cast of Outstanding Performers:

Overall Winner : Paul Rukundo – 42 Points

: Paul Rukundo – 42 Points Best Lady: Evelyn Asiimwe – 38 Points

Group A

Winner: Gaita Rodell – 40 Points

Gaita Rodell – 40 Points Runners Up: Michael Tumusiime – 38 Points

Group B:

Winner: Isaac Nsereko – 40 Points

Isaac Nsereko – 40 Points Runners up : Ibra Bagalana – 39 Points

: Ibra Bagalana – 39 Points 3rd Runners Up: Emma Wamala – 39 Points

Group C:

Winner: Dan Lyagoba – 38 Points

Dan Lyagoba – 38 Points 1st Runners Up: Peter Sekajugo – 38 Points

Peter Sekajugo – 38 Points 2nd Runners Up: Patrick Kagurusi – 37 Points

Group D:

Winner : Kim You Churl – 41 Points

: Kim You Churl – 41 Points 1st Runners up: Odonga Otto – 38 Points

Odonga Otto – 38 Points 2nd Runners Up: Peter West – 34 Points

Ladies:

Group A:

Winner: Dr. Katty Kabenge – 36 Points (Countback)

Dr. Katty Kabenge – 36 Points (Countback) 1st Runners Up : Harriet Kitaka – 36 Points

: Harriet Kitaka – 36 Points 2nd Runners Up: Gloria Mbaguta – 35 Points

Group B:

Winner : Gertude Kityo – 34 Points

: Gertude Kityo – 34 Points 1st Runner Up : Candy Mpanga – 31 Points

: Candy Mpanga – 31 Points 2nd Runner Up: Mi Jung Kim – 29 Points

Group C:

Winner : Sarah Jordan – 29 Points

: Sarah Jordan – 29 Points 1st Runners up: Connie Mukuru – 26 Points

