Uganda Cranes striker Umony in charity drive for Naguru

The Naguru Give Back Charity Drive:

Saturday, 30th June 2018

Curtain raiser: Celebrities Vs Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) – 2 PM

Celebrities Vs Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) – 2 PM Main Match: Umony XI Vs Naguru Echo – 4PM

*At Lugogo, Kampala (Entry Fees: 5000/=)

Every successful sportsman world over has that humble back ground and starting point.

Many vividly recount how they embarked on their respective journeys to stardom.

Uganda Cranes striker Brian Umony is no exception.

Back in the years, Umony was born and bred in Naguru, a Kampala city suburb famously known for producing sports icons in boxing, football, tennis, cricket and athletics.

A life journey from Naguru Avis through Kyambogo University, KCCA FC, Super Sport United (South Africa). Port Land Timbers (United States of America), St George (Ethiopia) and now Gokulam Kerala in India, Umony has not forgotten his roots.

On 30th June 2018, Umony, through his foundation (The Brian Umony Foundation) is organizing a charity football match at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

According to Peter Tabu, the business manager for Umony, there is a curtain raiser match that will spice up the environment before the main match.

The match is aimed at giving back to Naguru, a place Umony horned his skills as a footballer. This curtain raiser game will be between USPA (Uganda Sports Press Association) and the city celebrities (musicians and sportsmen). The curtain raiser will be played at 2pm thereafter the main game between Brian Umony XI (mostly Uganda Cranes players) and Naguru Echo FC will kick-off.

Naguru Echo is a fourth division club. The former along with Naguru remand home will be the beneficiaries of the charity game.

Two former Uganda Cranes captains Geofrey Massa and Andy Mwesigwa along with exciting midfielders Baba Kizito, Moses Oloya, defender Savio Kabugo are some of the players expected to line out for the Brian Umony XI.

A number of partners have joined the bandwagon to ensure that this event is smoothly organized.

These include 97fm Radiocity, City Tyres, NBS Tv, Brian Umony Foundation and his parent club, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC).

The entire organization is done by Kella Public Relations.