Bukenya plans next move after Fort Portal nightmare

Fort Portal Rally was such a heartbreak for Yusuf Bukenya and Frank Serugo whose car got burnt to ashes on Sunday.

Bukenya who had finished day one in 15th position saw his rally end in flames in opening stage of leg 2.

Bukenya and Serugo managed to escape but with minor injuries.

“I can’t tell what exactly happened. All I remember, my co-driver said the car is on fire.

“And when he shouted again, thats when I saw the fire at the back. I immediately lost control, hit a jump that put us off. We almost rolled but the car got back on the tyres and we quickly found our way out,” explained Bukenya.

It is not the first time this car has caught fire. In 2017, the crew survived another scare during a Super Special Stage in Hoima.

“I dont know how the fire started. But it was from the same point as last year. It’s so unfortunate. But thank God we are still alive.”

Despite the accident causing a great dent to his career, Bukenya is keen on getting back into rally.

“This accident has really put me down. It will put me on halt for sometime. It has happened at a time when we were about to upgrade to a new car.

“We were going to sell the Evo 9, top up and acquire a new car.

“We are thinking of organising a fundraising event. We call upon anyone who can help us with anything in this campaigned we have embarked on,” he said.