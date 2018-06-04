© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Zamalek midfielder Hamed Tarek is optimistic the Pharaohs will go far in the FIFA 2018 World Cup.

The Egyptian National team qualified for the biggest football tournament in the world for the first time after 28 years and Hamed believes they have a right to dream.

“We have all the right to dream,” Zamalek’s Hamed told an Egyptian Radio station on Sunday.

Our ambitions are different … we are going to Russia to make a good impact.

Hector Cuper’s charges are in group A alongside Saudi Arabia, hosts Russia as well as former World Champions Uruguay who the Pharaohs face in their opening game on June 15.

Hamed admits it will be tough against the South American side but underlines that the team has belief to upset the 1930 winners.

“Uruguay is a good team but there are no weak teams in the World Cup. The game will be tough but I am optimistic that we will make Egyptians happy in the World Cup.

The veteran midfielder also praised Argentinean Cuper who has come under a lot of criticism for his defensive approach since he took over the record Africa Nations Cup winners.

“We have an excellent technical staff but the problem is that we have 90 million coaches in Egypt,” he said, referring to the country’s population.

Cuper is a good coach. He makes a system for all the players and that is the secret of his success.

Egypt reached their maiden World Cup finals since 1990 at the expense of Uganda Cranes, Ghana Black Stars and Congo’s Red Devils who were in the same qualification group.

The Cranes won 1-0 against the star studded Egyptians at home but lost by the same score line in Cairo.