FUFA Drum: 19 Goals registered on match day 5 as Kampala, Busoga lose first games

FUFA Drum Tournament:

2nd June Saturday, Results:

Bugisu 1-0 Busoga – Mbale S.S Play ground

Sebei 2-4 Teso – Kiprotich Stadium, Kapchorwa

Kigezi 0-1 Buganda – Kabale Municipal Stadium, Kabale

Acholi 1-1 Lango – Pece Stadium, Gulu

Sunday, 3rd June 2018 Results:

Rwenzori 0-0 Bunyoro – Nyakasanga grounds, Kasese

Kampala 0-2 Bukedi – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

West Nile 5-1 Karamoja – Baro Okoro stadium, Zombo

Tooro 1-0 Ankole – Buhinga Stadium, Fort Portal

FUFA Media

The Uganda Tourism Board sponsored FUFA Drum tournament progressed with eight matches played over Saturday and Sunday across the country.

Like it has been with over the previous matches, the crowds, thrilling action, shocks and goals accompanied the matches.

A total of 19 goals were scored in the eight games played.

Only one game, between Rwenzori and Bunyoro in group C at the Nyakasanga play ground in Kasese District failed to produce any goals.

West Nile’s massive 5-1 home win against a hapless Karamoja during a group D encounter at the Bar Okoro stadium in Zombo (home of newly promoted Paidha Black Angels) produced the most goals.

FUFA Media

Doves All Stars midfielder Wahabu Gadaffi (on loan from Onduparaka) notched a hat-trick for West Nile, finding the back of net thrice to earn a man of the match reward that comes with a cash prize of 100,000/=.

Towering defender Rashid “Mertasacker” Toha and Maroons’ left footed midfielder Ivan Wani were also on target.

Raphael Komakech got the consolation for Karamoja who held West Nile to a one all draw in Moroto during the first round.

Viane Ssekajugo was on target for Buganda during their one-nil group B away win over Kigezi at Kabale Municipal Stadium on Saturday.

The well attended Acholi and Lango derby in group B at the Pece Stadium in Gulu Municipality ended in a one all stalemate.

Towering center forward Norman Ogik who features for Police FC in the Uganda Premier league lit up the stadium when he powered Acholi into a 10th minute lead.

Dicken Okwir of Amuka Bright Stars had other ideas altogether with the equalizer after 58 minute for Lango.

FUFA Media

At Mbale S.S play ground, Bugisu humbled visiting Busoga 1-0 before hundreds of fans.

Vipers goalkeeper James Alitho continued to prove he is lethal before the goal posts as a striker when he scored his eighth goal in the tournament against Busoga, a side that had been unbeaten in the first four matches.

Alitho scored a penalty following a foul committed onto him in the forbidden area by Yunus Sibira.

The biggest shock of the weekend was at Lugogo when Bukedi overcame a star studded Kampala side 2-0 on Sunday.

Myda FC’s Joseph Owino and Proline FC’s David Owori were on target for Bukedi.

Owori was rewarded with 100,000/= for scoring the 100th goal in this competition.

Meanwhile, Tooro Province revenged against Ankole Province 1-0 at Buhinga Ground in Fort Portal with URA player Nicholas Kagaba on target.

Rwenzori Province and Bunyoro Province shared the spoils in a goalless draw at Nyakasanga Ground in Kasese.

At the Kiprotich Stadium away in Kapchorwa, Teso smiled to a 4-2 away win over Sebei in group A.

Kirinya-Jinja SS FC striker Musa Esenu scored a brace for Teso, Simon Okwi and Michael Sui netted the other goals as Arapkweita Aendrin and Eric Chebet Eric got Sebei’s two goals.

Teso now has has 8 points, with Bugisu and Busoga tied on 10 points apiece.

The next round of games will be played on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th June 2018.

These will be the final group stage matches before the knock outs.