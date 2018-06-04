Kiggungu Mapeera pips Viva La Vie to lift 2018 Entebbe Mayor’s Cup

2018 Entebbe Mayor’s Cup:

Men Final: Kiggungu Mapeera 1 (5) – 1 (4) Viva La Vie, Katabi

Kiggungu Mapeera Viva La Vie, Katabi Most Valuable Player: Jonathan Wamala (Viva La Vie)

Jonathan Wamala (Viva La Vie) Women Final: Taggy Girls 0 (5) – 0 (4) Dynamic Girls

Kiggungu Mapeera Football team outwitted Katabi based Viva La Vie to win the inaugural Entebbe Mayor’s Entebbe at the Works play ground in Entebbe Division A.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The Kiggungu sub ward team recovered from a goal down to force the game into post-match penalties, winning the 5-4 in the tense penalty lottery watched by a passionate large crowd.

Allan Ssemakula scored deep in the second half to cancel Viva La Vie’s lead at the onset of the closing stanza.

The month long tournament was organized by the mayor of Entebbe Municipality Vicent Kayanja De Paul primarily for all the FUFA licensed clubs within the Lake Victoria peninsular town.

Kayanja was privileged to have with the support from Chinese city Wuhan as all the participating clubs were given footballs, playing boots, shin guards and a set of jerseys.

Addressing the fans at half time of the final, Kayanja lauded the spirit upon which the tournament was organized with particular thanks to the team managers, players, fans and the media.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Kayanja, a DP leaning politican noted;

This will be an annual tournament where we want to create a plat form to show case talent. The exceling players will be taken to Wuhan City in China as promised by the Mayor of Wuhan. I thank the residents of Entebbe Municipality, the teams, their leaders, players, fans and the media for the best organization.

Jonathan Wamala, an area councilor and teacher at Entebbe Parents S.S was named tournament Most Valuable Player for his tireless efforts.

Wamala was instrumental in Viva La Vie’s journey through the group stages to the finals.

Allan Ssemakula of Kiggungu Mapeera finished with three goals to take the top scorers gong.

Still, Mapeera’s Robert Mugisha was best goalkeeper, Manyango’s Samuel Obilo was most disciplined player as Entebbe Leopards Football Club was the most disciplined team.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Experienced football coaches in Entebbe Municipality Richard Tamale Kiwanuka Pinto, Ronald Malooba and Robert Kakanga alongside Kayanja’s personal assistant Muhammod Muyomba were the brains behind the technical arm to ensure a smooth organization from day one.

The technocrats were also tasked with the job of selecting the 34 outstanding players who will be part of the Entebbe Municipality team to China.

Meanwhile, Taggy Girls Team overcame Dynamic S.S in the girls’ football charity match.

The winning team was rewarded with a glittering trophy and gold medals plus two balls.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The runners up got silver medals and two balls as well. The third placed side, Red Roosters also got two balls.

The Entebbe Mayors’ Cup will be an annual championship.

At the same time, a village football tournament is soon commencing with the purpose of accommodating the unlicensed players with FUFA approved clubs as well as the teenagers.

The first two mini galas were held over the weekend at Katabi Gombolola and Kiwafu play grounds.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The selected players:

Goalkeepers: Robert Mugisha, Saidi Tijan, Benton Matovu, Salim Onde

Defenders: Elvis Kiberu, Masorro, Chris Okocha, Robinson Ssemugenyi, Baker Ssempijja, Y. Ngobi, Charles Kivumbi, Godfrey Muwaya, Julius Ssebalu

Midfielders: Allan Katimbo, Emma Okadda, Tonny Sabwe, Vincent Tusiime, Yoweri Kisakye, Kalema Richard, Eddy Mukama, Josia Milo, Sam Obilo, Saidon Bogere, Philemon Nsubuga, Emmanuel Wanyama

Strikers: Abdul Hussein, Neymar Ashraf, Allan Ssemakula, Fred Katende, Salim Muhammed, Jonathan Wamala, Mande Nico, Sula Abbasi

Individual Awards: