Midfielder Kiwanuka ready to work for more playing time at Bright Stars F.C

Henry “Kiwa” Kiwanuka has been one of the Uganda Premier League debutants for the recently concluded 2017/18 season.

The quick thinking midfielder with awesome ball passing abilities, signed from Masavu at the start of the season had a fair start to top flight football, playing as many as 13 games, scoring once.

In an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports, Kiwanuka reflects on the season past as a success but still, eyes more playing time.

It has been an incredible season for me. Remember this was my first time to play in the Uganda Premier League. Adjusting to the strict training regime, demands of a competitive club were not easy but I still managed. I thank my coaches, managers and teammates as well as the fans. I will work even harder to get more playing time next season.

Kiwanuka ended the season with a single goal scored against Soana at the Champions Stadium in Mwererwe on 11th April 2018.

He dedicated that goal to the coaching staff led by Fred Kajoba (head coach) and Paul Kiwanuka.

Pint sized but endowed with the game intelligence, Kiwanuka lauds the rest of his teammates in a special way for helping him settle so far fast.

Football is a teamwork sport. You can not play alone. When I joined Bright Stars Football Club, I was warmly welcomed. That alone made me feel at home as I settled in well. This is partly the reason, I have performed well in my first season.

The other league debutant at the club was hard tackling midfielder Brian Enzema who featured in three quarters of their games, home or away.

Bright Stars finished the season in the 8th position with 38 points, having scored 24 goals and conceded 26 (deficit of 2 goals)

The club’s top performer was no doubt the captain Nelson Senkatuka who ended the season with 15 goals, two behind the top scorer, Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma.