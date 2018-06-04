Preview: Clash of titans as Vipers host nemesis SC Villa Jogoo | Uganda Cup

Uganda Cup 2018 (Semi-final, 2nd Leg):

Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Vipers Sports Club Vs Sports Club Villa Jogoo

At St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende ( 4PM)

*Both clubs are tied goal-less on aggregate after first leg

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The return leg of the Uganda Cup semi-final clash between Vipers Sports Club and SC Villa Jogoo takes center stage this Tuesday at the St Mary’s Stadium.

A lot is at stake in this match since the first leg, marred by violence and charged up tempers on and off the field of play ended in a goal-less draw at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium last week.

It is one match that will provide the plat form to settle the egos and grievances between the two clubs.

For starters, clashes between the two clubs since late 2017 have been explosive both on and off the playing arena.

In October 2017, fans in the Sports Club Villa section at St Mary’s Kitende are reportedly said to have caused damage to the internal fencing separating the fans wing from the VIP pavilion, a game where Vipers won 1-0 during the league first round – thanks to Tom Masiko’s free-kick.

Also for the league second round, Vipers won 1-0 in Masaka courtesy of Dan Sserunkuma’s calm finish inside the goal area.

The last game played last week between these two sides was that ill-tempered goal-less draw at Wankukulukuku.

Although the game lacked clear cut goal scoring moments, there were moments where players from either side charged up and nearly fought.

At half time, Vipers head coach Miguel Da Costa was allegedly hit by a flying object in the chest and taken to hospital, thus missing the subsequent second half (he has since recovered).

In the terraces, the tale was no different and the game was punctuated by several stoppages before live bullets and tear gas canisters were fired in the air to disperse rowdy fans.

During the aftermath of the chaos, Vipers management barred 17 fans suspected to be from the SC Villa Jogoo wing from accessing St Mary’s Stadium for the Tuesday return leg.

Consequently, majority of other SC Villa Jogoo fans have since vowed to skip the match too, in protest.

Team News:

Both sides did not break off the training regime since the first leg.

The two camps however contributed players to the national team (Uganda Cranes) away to Niger for the international build up matches against Central African Republic and hosts Niger.

Vipers’ Milton Karisa, Tadeo Lwanga and captain Nico Wakiro Wadada were joined by Sports Club Villa Jogoo’s Allan Kyambadde.

The trio returned early morning and will be part of the last training sessions before the clash.

Also, the two sides contributed players to the nation wide FUFA Drum tournament for the various provinces during the Saturday and Sunday games.

Therefore, Monday’s respective training sessions for either clubs will mean a great deal in assembling the teams that will lock horns on Tuesday.

SC Villa Jogoo played a training match with Njovu Clan at Villa Park on Saturday.

Injuries:

Vipers has no fresh cases of injuries (unless otherwise) but Sports Club Villa Jogoo is praying first choice goalkeeper Samson Kirya and his understudy Samuel Kivumbi pass late fitness tests.

Should the duo fail to make it, then January recruit Yusuf Wasswa will start in the Jogoo goal posts.

Winger Simon Sserunkuma could also miss the game due to compassionate leave having lost his grandmother on Sunday night (burial is Monday evening in Kiteemu, Kampala surburb on Masaka road).

Left back John Adriko, who missed the first leg because of accumulated cautions returns and will fight with Arthur Kiggundu for a starting slot.

FUFA Media

Key Players:

Vipers will look to the sharp forward Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma for the much needed inspiration.

Sserunkuma has assured supply of the ball from Erisa Ssekisambu, Duncan Sseninde, Milton Karisa, Moses Waiswa, Tom Masiko, Tadeo Lwanga and Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula.

At the back, on form left back Yayo Lutimba, roving right back Wadada and the central defensive partnership of Bashir Asiku with Geofrey Wasswa as well as the safe gloves of Isma Watenga, Vipers looks safe.

The Jogoos’ primary source for goals is through George Ssenkaaba, Yubu Bogere, Alex Kitata and Martin Kizza.

If named Godfrey Lwesibawa and Vitalis Tabu are two wingers ready to ignite pace on the flanks.

Abel Eturude, Nicholas Kasozi and Allan Kyambadde are the cVentral midfield options.

Meanwhile, Bernard Muwanga, Joseph Nsubuga, Henry Katongole, either Arthur Kiggundu or John Adriko are the sure SC Villa Jogoo defence cards to play with.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Vipers, who are already league champions are on course for a domestic double as testified by their assistant coach Edward Golola who completed the first leg because Da Costa was injured;

We need a double this season and it is possible. The game is tight but we shall work hard to win it and progress.

Wasswa Bbosa, head coach at SC Villa Jogoo believes they have all it takes to progress to the finals and win the championship as well;

Since we failed to win the league, all our energies are onto the Uganda Cup and we shall work hard for it

The winner will progress to face KCCA in the final, coming up on Heroes Day (9th June 2018) at Emokori play ground in Bukedea district.

The winner of the Uganda Cup automatically earns the ticket to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.