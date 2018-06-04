© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Mohamed Elneny and Mohamed Salah have been named in the Egypt final 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup despite injury concerns.

Salah suffered a dislocated shoulder in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid while Elneny was injured in the Premier League match between Arsenal and Southampton.

Hector Cuper had initially named a 29 man squad and has dropped six players including Ismaily goalie Mohamed Awaad.

Other exclusions include SC Braga striker Ahmed Hassan Kouka, Orlando City’s Amro Tarek, Zamalek’s Mahmoud Abdel-Aziz, Al Masry forward Ahmed Gomaa, and Karim Hafez of RC Lens in France.

The squad has eight home based players of which six are from Al Ahly while two are from rivals Zamalek.

The Ahly contingent includes Sherif Ekramy, Mohamed El-Shennawy, Ayman Ashraf, veteran Ahmed Fathi, Saad Samir, Marwan Mohsen while from Zamalek are Mahmoud Hamdy El-Wensh and Tarek Hamed.

Egypt are in group A alongside hosts Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay.

They will kick off their group stage games on June 15 against 1930 winners Uruguay, and then face Russia and Saudi Arabia on June 19 and June 25 respectively

The final 23-man squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Essam El-Hadary (Al Taawoun), Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly), Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly).

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Al Ahly), Saad Samir (Al Ahly), Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Mohamed AbdelShafy (Al Fath), Ahmed Hegazi (West Brom), Ali Gabr (West Brom), Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa), Omar Gaber (LAFC), Mahmoud Hamdy El-Wensh (Zamalek).

Midfielders: Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Mahmoud Abdel-Razik Shikabala (Al Raed), Abdallah El-Said (Al Ahli), Sam Morsy (Wigan), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Mahmoud Kahraba (Ittihad), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City), Mahmoud Trezeguet (Kasimpasa), Amr Warda (Atromitos).

Forwards: Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).