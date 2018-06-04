Tuesday June 5, 2018

Vipers Vs SC Villa [Agg: 0-0] – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

SC Villa Captain Bernard Muwanga remains adamant the Stanbic Uganda Cup tie against Vipers is far from over ahead of a visit to St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.

The Jogoos failed to utilise home advantage in the first leg goalless draw at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku which swung the tie in favour of the newly crowned league champions.

But Muwanga thinks otherwise and says it would be foolhardy to write off the nine-time winners.

“A goalless draw means the tie remains evenly poised,” Muwanga told Kawowo Sports. “As a team, we would have loved to win the first leg but at the end of the day, 0-0 isn’t bad after all,” he added.

We shall go to Kitende believing we can do the job and reach the finals. Fortunately, we are relaxed and under no pressure.

The former Bright Stars Captain however hopes the goal scoring problem that has so much affected the Jogoos the whole campaign is solved.

I think we have been unfortunate in front of goal but the boys believe we can go there and do well. The past meetings have been so close which give us hope as well.

Meanwhile, the visitors will continue to miss the services of first choice goalie Samson Kirya (Knee) and will be joined by forwards George Senkaaba and Alex Kitaata on the sidelines.

Nicholas Kasozi is also a doubt for the game due to a bout of malaria.

Vipers are without midfield gem Taddeo Lwanga (suspension) but are glad to have Milton Karisa who missed the return leg.

The aggregate winner will meet holders KCCA in the finals due on Saturday June 9 in Bukedea.