FaceBook

SC Villa fans plot to snub a return to St. Mary’s stadium; Kitende has divided opinions from the Jogoos fans with some in support while others are against the move.

The move to boycott games at Vipers home come in the wake up of the newly crowned champions decision to ban over seventeen SC Villa fans from attending games at Kitende after chaotic events in the first leg of their Stanbic Uganda Cup fans.

Some fans displayed placards with texts ‘Villa Fans No Going to Kitende Again, On Tuesday we walk to Villa Park at 3pm’ during the Fufa Drum fixture between Kampala and Bukedea at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo.

“Ideally, I think the blue bus missing tomorrow’s game is the best precaution to violence,” said a one Richie Firm on SC Villa fans forum before he pointed a finger at Dixon Bond Okello, one of the members of the Fufa Security committee.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

“Dixon’s team has failed to manage the situation between the Ssalongo and the one who wishes to be a Ssalongo.

Another fan who preferred anonymity adds that as fans, they are collecting money they would use to pay at Kitende to give to their players after the game.

“We love our team at heart but we won’t give our money to Vipers,” he stated. “We are collecting all money and we shall give it out to our players,” he emphasized.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

A one Najib thinks boycotting the game isn’t right as boys will need the support from the stands.

“If you are supporting your club, then positive,” he stressed. “Our club is going to play the match and so we should be there to support it,” he added.

“If you say you will not go because you don’t like Mulindwa and Vipers, then it’s not right. I am sure the players and the management will not like the act of boycotting the match and Vipers as well as Mulindwa will be happy with it.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

What seemed to annoy some fans more is the fact that the list of banned people from accessing Kitende have names of people allegedly out of the country for some time now.

They cite Zuma as an example and also others who didn’t even watch the goalless at Wankulukuku eight days ago.