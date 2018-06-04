Tuesday June 5, 2018 Vipers Vs SC Villa [Agg: 0-0] – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Ahead of the highly anticipated second leg meeting between Vipers SC and SC Villa, Moses Waiswa says the Venoms will attack the Jogoos all through.

The two sides played to a goalless draw in the first leg of the Stanbic Uganda Cup at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku in a fixture marred by chaotic scenes in the stands.

There was nothing to talk about in the first leg about in the first leg,” said Waiswa before he added. “But except the chaos at Wankulukuku but that’s all behind us now,” he added.

“We are ready to go out full blast against SC Villa. The ball is in our hands now. We are ready for tomorrow.

Vipers are eyeing a fourth Cup final appearance but must win against the 9-time champions at Kitende on Tuesday.

The last time the two teams met in a two legged semi-finals was in 2008-09 season when SC Villa won 2-1 on aggregate.

The Jogoos had won the first leg 2-0 thanks to a double from Andrew Nkurunungi but Andy Ssali winner in the return leg at Namboole wasn’t enough.