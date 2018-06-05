Chhetril nets brace as India humbles Kenya Harambee Stars in intercontinental contest

Inter-Continental Cup 2018:

India 3-0 Kenya

India Times

India overcame Kenya Harambee Stars 3-0 during the 2018 Hero Intercontinental Cup on a water logged Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai on Monday night.

Prodigal son and India team captain Sunil Chhetri, playing in his 100th International match, scored a brace before hundreds of enthusiastic supporters.

Chhetri struck a penalty strike and a peach of a goal in added extra time along with Jeje Lalpekhlua against a physical Kenyan outfit.

The team captain not only scored his 61st goal, but also, made history by becoming the second Indian ever to bag 100 International caps.

This was India’s second match of the Hero Intercontinental Cup.

Already assured of a place in the final, India will next play higher-ranked New Zealand in their last round-robin fixture on Thursday.

Kenya had earlier defeated New Zealand 3-1 last Friday.