Girls School Select side off to Rwanda for Kwibuka tournament

UCA together with National Council of Sports flagged off the School Select side this morning that will represent Uganda at the 5th edition of the Kwibuka tournament in Kigali, Rwanda.

The five-day event will feature five countries; Uganda, holders Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia and hosts Rwanda.

The Kwibuka tournament – in its fifth edition – is an annual tournament held in remembrance of the genocide that claimed a lot of lives in 1994.

The tournament has grown in stature from the first edition with new nations taking part each year. Zambia and Tanzania will make their debut this year while Uganda and Kenya have been regulars since inception.

The tournament has been used by Uganda Cricket to give exposure to the best 14 players out of the annual Girls Cricket Week. The best players are rewarded for their hard work with a trip to Rwanda and also helps expose new players to international competition.

The School Select side will be captained by the 2018 Schools Cricket Week MVP Rita Musamali and will be handled by Jinja SSS coach Habib Mugalula.

A strong School Select side finished second last year losing their only game throughout the tournament to Kenya in the final.

UCA GIRLS SCHOOLS SELECT SQUAD

Rita Musamali (captain – Jinja SSS), Felistar Akello (Light SS Soroti), Rita Alungat (Light SS Soroti), Ann Nyapendi (Masaka SS), Jane Baluka (Masaka SS), Kevin Awuro (Light SS Soroti), Brenda Nabisalu (St. James SS Jinja), Maria Mwesige (Ndejje SSS), Eva Afaya (St. John SS Mukono), Immaculate Nakisuyi (Jinja SSS), Stephanie Nampiina (Jinja SSS), Sandra Achawo (Light SS Soroti), Patricia Nandera (St. John SS Mukono), Beatrice Kanyesigye (Mt Rwenzori Girls Secondary School, Kasese).

OFFICIALS

Coach: Habibu Mugalula (Jinja SSS)

Manager: Lwiza Nabulwala (Ndejje SSS)