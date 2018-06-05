Midfielder Ivan Eyam ready to prove self in top flight football

Uganda Hippos (U-20) star midfielder Ivan Eyam sealed a three year move to Uganda Premier League side, Mbarara City Football Club.

Mbarara City Media

Eyam’s deal was done and dusted even before the season climaxed.

He was subsequently officially unveiled before the club fans on the last day of the season when Mbarara City fell 2-0 to Kirinya-Jinja S.S at the Kakyeeka Stadium on the final day of the season.

The former Kataka FC player has openly expressed the desire to grab the opportunity with open hands;

I am a believer and hard worker. I have the faith that I will match the demands of the premier league even though I was playing in the FUFA Big league.

Eyam has already proved that he is ripe for the big stage and will gel well with the big boys having played three crucial matches for the Uganda U-20 national team in the CAF U-20 qualifiers.

He was part of the team that won convincingly 4-0 in Sudan away in Juba town and played the two matches against West African opposition, Cameroon.

He also revels in the golden moment;

I am happy that I played in the CAF U-20 qualifiers. Those are completely different matches given the intensity and demand. For every match I take or even training sessions, I make sure that I give in 100 percent. Good enough, I have so many friends who advise me well and also elders to guide me

The Ankole Lions climaxed the season with 32 points in 11th place, having scored 17 goals and let in 25 goals (deficit of 8 goals).

Mbarara City F.C will kick off the pre-season preparations in July 2018.