Derrick Nsibambi has completed his transfer from KCCA to Egypt Premier League side Smouha.

The former KCCA forward penned a three year deal with the Alexanderia based club Kawowo Sports understands.

As eallier reported , Nsibambi flew out of the country on Sunday and underwent medical the following day before putting pen to paper on Tuesday .

The financial details of the deal remain scanty though . …

More to follow