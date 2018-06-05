Nyakasura overwhelm rivals Karago CC in Fort Portal derby

Match Summary

Nyakasura CC 304/5 in 40 overs beat Karago CC 103/10 in 22.3 overs by 201 runs

Batting Nyakasura: Brian Asaba 85(69), Joseph Baguma 59*(76), Pascal Murungi 42(29)

Bowling Nyakasura: Charles Musomeza 4/30 in 7 overs, Dan Amani 3/5 in 1.3 overs

Batting Karago: Musinguzi Joel 38(37)

Bowling Karago: Musinguzi Joel 2/52 in 4 overs

Man of Match: Brian Asaba 85(69), 2 catches

The difference in class between rivals told on Saturday evening as the experienced Nyakasura defeated their town rivals Karago by 201 runs.

The margin of the win was testament to the experience of Nyakasura who have some of the finest talent in the Rwenzori Region.

Brian Asaba (85) was the stand out with the bat in hand for Nyakasura and he got assistance for Joseph Baguma (59) and Pascal Murungi who blasted a quick fire 42 off 29 balls.

The historic derby was played at the Nyakasura oval, the first time a league match was being played in western Uganda.

The opponents Nyakasura and Karago know each other so well from sharing a cricket coach to using the same facilities for practice.

The odds were definitely in the favor of Nyakasura who overwhelmed their locals rivals. They bowled out Karago for 103 inside 23 overs with only Joel Musinguzi (38) offering some resistance.

The win is the first for Nyakasura this season while Karago will have to wait for another weekend to get off the mark.