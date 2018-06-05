Referee utilised his chance, we didn’t use ours – Bbosa

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

SC Villa coach Wasswa Bbosa admitted his team were lethargic in front of goal but says the referee was lethal as the Jogoos lost 1-0 to Vipers in the semi-finals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

The visitors were the better side for most parts of the game but fell to Brian Nkuubi free kick twenty minutes to the final whistle to bow out 1-0 on aggregate.

Referee Emmanuel Kiweewa awarded a free kick just outside the 18 yard area after adjudging Isa Lumu to have tagged Milton Karisa’s shirt.

Surprisingly, Karisa was already inside the forbidden area but referee put the ball outside which called for more questions than answers on whether he was sure.

“We created a lot of chances but didn’t utilise them,” said Bbosa. “But again, we could still fail to score and progress to the finals,” he added.

Sadly, we conceded a goal from a scenario created by the referee and he (referee) utilised that chance yet we didn’t use ours effectively.

On arrival at Kitende, the visitors Bus was denied access to the stadium premises and it took more than an hour before it was let in.

Bbosa couldn’t hide his disappointment at the spirit exhibited by the new league champions and says it played a big role in the defeat.

‘I am disappointed that our club was denied access to the stadium two hours to the game. We did not get enough warm up.

SC Villa missed first choice goalkeeper Samson Kirya, midfielders Ambrose Kirya and Nicholas Kasozi, forwards George Senkaaba and Alex Kitaata but forced some good saves from Ismail Watenga who also had lapses but the 9-time Cup winners failed to capitalize.