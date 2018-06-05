Tunisia includes three home based players onto final 23 man squad | 2018 FIFA World Cup

Tunisia named their 2018 FIFA World Cup squad with three home based players making the cut.

ES Tunis

These include Esperance’s midfield duo of Anice Badri and Ghaylene Chaalali as well as Club Africain center forward Saber Khalifa.

Also, the Ex-France Youth trio of Seifeddine Khaoui, Ellyes Skhiri and Hassen Mouez were named after switching loyalty

Khaoui, Skhiri and Mouez all made the final team after pledging their loyalty to the Carthage Eagles.

However, the Esperance duo of Moez Ben Cherifia and Khalil Chammam were omitted having made into the initial 29 – man team.

The star quartet of Wahbi Khazri, Mohamed Amine Ben Amor, Ali Maaloul and Naim Sliti have all been named in the final 23- man squad.

Tunisia is pooled in Group G along with England, Belgium and Panama.

Their opening match against England will be the second World Cup meeting between the two countries, with the Three Lions having won 2-0 at France ’98.

The North Africans will face Belgium in their second group game, before concluding the phase against Panama.

Having qualified for three successive World Cups between 1998 and 2006, Tunisia missed the tournaments in South Africa in 2010 and Brazil in 2014.

Tunisia has played two international build ups so far, both ending in two all draws against Turkey and the reigning European champions, Portugal.

Tunisia’s final 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustapha (Al Shabab, Saudi Arabia), Moez Hassen (Chateauroux, France), Aymen Mathlouthi (Al Baten, Saudi Arabia)

Defenders: Rami Bedoui (Etoile du Sahel), Yohan Benalouane (Leicester City, England), Syam Ben Youssef (Kasimpasa, Turkey), Dylan Bronn (Gent, Belgium), Oussama Haddadi (Dijon, France), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly, Egypt), Yassine Meriah (CS Sfaxien), Hamdi Nagguez (Zamalek, Egypt)

Midfielders: Anice Badri (Esperance), Mohamed Amine Ben Amor (Al Ahli Riyadh, Saudi Arabia), Ghaylene Chaalali (Esperance), Ahmed Khalil (Club Africain), Saifeddine Khaoui (Troyes, France), Ferjani Sassi (Al Nasr, Saudi Arabia), Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier, France), Naim Sliti (Dijon, France), Bassem Srarfi (Nice, France)

Forwards: Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (Al Ittifaq, Saudi Arabia), Saber Khalifa (Club Africain), Wahbi Khazri (Rennes, France)