Uganda Cranes captain Onyango backs under fire coach Desabre

On Thursday, 28th December 2017, Sebastien Desabre was officially appointed Uganda Cranes coach replacing Serb Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic.

The Frenchman was delighted with taking charge of a national side and promised attacking football.

“It is a great moment for me to take charge of a National team that has potential because in this case Uganda Cranes has a nice and promising project. I feel ready to start given my experience,” Desabre said then. “I have one Philosophy and One Methodology… Personally I believe in the offensive style of play,” he added.

Five months later nothing has played out in his favour and has come under fire following another disappointing spell in Niger where the Uganda Cranes lost two matches to lowly ranked Central Africa Republic and Niger.

However, team captain and the longest serving player on the current team Denis Onyango has backed the coach, saying he should be given time.

“It’s tough times for us (players) and for the coach. He is trying to build his brand of football and it’s not easy to change players’ mentality to adopt your style of play,” Onyango said during NTV’s weekly sports show PRESSBOX.

“We have seen it at Man City when Pep came in. He did not win anything in the first season. I think they should just give the coach time,” he reasoned.

Asked on the team’s scoring woes, Onyango said: “We are building and when you are building you don’t start from the roof, you start from the foundation.

“His mission is to take us to the Nations Cup and we haven’t started that with him and I think the game against Tanzania is very important for him, unfortunately it’s at home and there’s a lot of pressure. But I think we (as players) must be supportive of him.”

