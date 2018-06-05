Umony, Mudde inspire Gokulam Kerala to Kerala Premier League title

Goulam Kerala 2-0 Quartz

Striker Brian Umony was on target as Gokulam Kerala overcame Quartz 2-0 in the final of the Kerala Premier League played at the Coronation stadium in Thrissur.

The former Ugandan footballer of the year struck the opener in the 69th minute, moments after being introduced.

A late goal from Arjun Jayaraj three minutes to full time sealed the victory for Santiago Valera’s coached side.

This was Valera’s first major silverware at the Kerala-based I-League club.

Gokulam Kerala, a proud home to another Ugandan, Musa Mudde thus championed the fifth edition of the league run by the state football association.

Since taking over the Malabarians head coach job from George Bino, Valera smiled to the podium with the trophy.

Umony who joined the club early this year thanked the rest of his teammates for the victory;

It has been a while since I last celebrated with the trophy. Thanks to all my teammates at the club

Gokulam Kerala had defeated Sports Academy Tirur 1-0 while Quartz beat FC Thrissur 4-2 in the semi-finals.

Quartz SC, with Carlton Chapman at the helm as head coach, registered a phenomenal comeback in KPL 2018 after their troublesome campaign last season where they were forced to pull out and fined by the KFA.

The previous winners of KPL which started in 2013 are Eagles FC, State Bank of Travancore (back-to-back) and KSEB.