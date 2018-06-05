World Cup 2018: Al Ahly most Represented African Club

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Al Ahly of Egypt will be the most best represented African club at the World Cup due in Russia.

A total of 7 of the club’s stars, including goalkeepers Mohamed El-Shennawy and Sherif Ekramy and Tunisia’s Maaloul Ali will be at the 21st tournament.

Al Ahly won the Egyptian League title for a record 40 time and are into the group stages of the Caf Champions League in group A that also has Uganda’s KCCA.

Rivals Zamalek have the next highest number of players going to the tournament (3) including Tunisia’s Naguez Hamdi, followed by Tunisia duo of Esperance (2) and Club Africain (2).

Nigeria’s Enyimba, South Africa’s Chippa United, Morocco’s duo of ITR Tanger and RS Berkane has one each and so does Guinea’s Caf Champions League debutants AC Horoya.

Here is summary of African clubs and players at Russia 2018

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Mohamed El-Shennawy, Sherif Ekramy, Ahmed Fathi, Saad Samir, Ayman Ashraf, Maaloul Ali (Tunisia) and Marwan Mohsen

Zamalek (Egypt)

Tarek Hamed, Naguez Hamdi (Tunisia) and Mahmoud Hamdy El-Wensh

Esperance (Tunisia)

Anice Badri and Ghaylene Chaalali

Club Africain (Tunisia)

Saber Khalifa and Ahmed Khalil

RS Berkane (Morocco)

El Kaabi Ayoub

IRT Tanger (Morocco)

Tagnaouti Ahmed

Enyimba (Nigeria)

Ezenwa Ikechukwu

Chippa United (South Africa)

Daniel Akpeyi

AC Horoya (Guinea)

Ndiaye Khadim