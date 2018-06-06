2018 CECAFA Clubs Championship: FUFA endorses Vipers, rivals Yanga and Simba to square off

2018 CECAFA Clubs Championship:

28th June – July 13th 2018

In Tanzania

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has endorsed the recently crowned Uganda Premier League champions Vipers Sports Club to represent the country at this year’s CECAFA Clubs’ championships in Tanzania.

The development follows a meeting that involved the top leaders at the helm of football administration in Uganda.

This year’s championship will be hosted in Tanzania as the tournament bankrolled by the Rwandese president Kagame returns after a three year break.

Meanwhile, the secretary general of the regional body Nicholas Musonye released the groups for all the participating clubs.

Tanzania side Azam, Uganda’s Vipers, JKU (Zanzibar) and Kator from South Sudan will play in group A.

Group B has Kenyan giants Gor Mahia, Ports from Djibouti, Rwanda’s Rayon Sports and Burundian side Lydia Ludic (Burundi).

The group of death is D where Ethiopian giants St George will have to lock horns with two bitter traditional rivals Yanga and Simba, both from Tanzania as well as Somalia’s Deekadah, who are virtually the odd side.

Rachel Pallangyo

The tournament will roll off on the 28th June and run up to 13th July 2018.

No further details concerning the venues have been disclosed thus far.

Simba is the most successful club in this tournament having won 6 times.

The tournament was first played in 1967 with Abaluya overcoming Sunderland 2-0 in the final.

Tanzanian outfit, Azam is the reigning champion since their 2-0 heroic victory against Gor Mahia during the 2015 final.

Full Groups:

Group A

Azam FC (Tanzania)

Vipers SC (Uganda)

JKU (Zanzibar)

Kator FC (South Sudan)

Group B

Gor Mahia (Kenya)

Rayon Sports (Rwanda)

Lydia Ludic (Burundi)

Ports (Djibouti)

Group C