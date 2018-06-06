© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Following criticism from various people in regards to Uganda Cranes performance under Sebastien Desabre in recent months, the French man has reacted.

Desabre who took over the Cranes top job in December has picked one win in 9 games but only three have been competitive matches.

“People have not seen the matches and only interpret the results,” Desabre started in a long post on his official Facebook Page. “It is normal, it is the meditative world of football,” he adds before he offers what he and the technical staff think about the matches so far.

We, the technical staff, we think differently on the friendly matches, we think about the development of our game, to try new players (including two players of 20 years were holders against the Niger) we took voluntarily risks in the game for put the players in trouble, and they behaved well.

Uganda’s previous game was a 2-1 defeat at the hands of lowly ranked Niger that was marred refereeing controversy and the French man dismisses the manner in which the team conceded.

I regret the goals we have taken against Niger because none was valid but we must prepare to live yet to live kind of adventure at away.

The former Ismaily coach who has previously worked with clubs in Morocco and Ivory Coast among others also offers hope to Ugandans that the team will be ready for Afcon 2019 qualifiers against Tanzania and Lesotho.

During these months, we have been able to prepare the reception of the next official matches and we are confident and we will be ready.

Desabre’s critics including his predecessor Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic have pointed at lack of an entertaining playing style as promised but also failure to pick results.

The French man differs by asserting “we must win but also give style to the team so that we are competitive against the best nation and hope to win a title soon. Everyone is working hard for that.

Desabre has the backing of the players as revealed by team captain Denis Onyango in an interview.