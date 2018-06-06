© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Jorge Miguel Da Costa admitted his side played better for only twenty minutes despite edging rivals SC Villa in the second leg of the semi-final of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

Brian Nkuubi came off the bench to score the winner from a contentious free kick to send the Venoms into their fourth Cup final with a slim 1-0 aggregate over the Jogoos.

“In the game, we were better for the first twenty minutes,” admitted Da Costa. “The game was divided. We had a lot of possession in the first half but we played in our own half,” he continued.

“SC Villa Jogoo was better than us in the second half and we were a little fortunate but that’s football.

The league champions face Cup holders KCCA in the finals at Bukedea on Saturday and the Portuguese promises a different approach to the game.

“The two teams are completely differently,” he said in comparison between KCCA and SC Villa. “We have played against them (KCCA) twice this season and we shall review the games and come up with the right game plan,” he added.

“For us, we prefer not to play the finals but win it. And that’s the target.

Vipers seek to join the distinguished class of ‘Ssalongo’ that has KCCA and SC Villa.