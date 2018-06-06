DAVID ISABIRYE: Hail the historic Kawempe Muslim Women Football Club

No doubt, champions are special personalities with exceptional displays coupled with individual and collective performances, blessed with awesome preparations and almost, sheer luck.

In the face of four time back-to-back winners of the Uganda national women football league, Kawempe Muslim Women Football Club, the aforementioned is indeed a reality.

Since 2014/15, when the FUFA Women Elite League was started, Kawempe Muslim WFC has been at the fore front of success.

An amazing four titles in four seasons is something worthy a detailed script whose latter revelations could flow over night for another day.

Endowed with a keen scouting policy, a well-structured feeder side to ensure continuity, sheer love of the game by the players, good coaches, pedigree and a strict training regime, Kawempe Muslim has had it all.

Moses Nkata, one of the coaches at the club highlights on some of the aspects that his side has maintained over the years.

As Kawempe Muslim WFC, we work hard that is a fact. We have a crop of players who believe in themselves and we have the pedigree to lure any kind of players to our team because we have worked for the success.

Having lost two time club top scorer Sandra Nabweteeme, who departed for the United States of America for further studies, the club did not lose steam in the subsequent 2016/17 season and the immediate past season.

Further, the club lost eight players as they witnessed a massive exodus of players at the onset of the 2017/18 season.

Proven striker Hasifa Nassuna, Uganda Crested Cranes number one goalkeeper Ruth Aturo, Yudaya Nakayenze, Joan Nakirya, Favour Nambatya, Zamini Masunge, Lydia Namono and Viola Namuddu all left for greener pastures.

Many counted the club as doomed and destined for a fall with the loss of these crucial players.

The immediate solution was to promote youngsters from their “B” side.

A couple of players were thus elevated from the feeder junior side to the top side.

These included goalkeeper Diana Natukunda, Brenda Nakayenga, Stellah Musubika, Florence Nazzizzi and Samali Nakachwa.

Also, Anita Namatta, a former player at the club who had sought for “asylum” at Uganda Martyrs’ S.S was convinced back home as the second half of the previous season kicked off.

Veteran women football tactician Ayub Khalifani asserts that Kawempe Muslim has been able to maintain the status quo because of the belief they inject into the players.

Besides the good will of the school management that has out and out supported football development, the players themselves love the job. As coaches, we have always reminded them that football is a job like any other job where you have to work hard. We remind them that indeed hard work can sometimes beat talent. Also, these young players have witnessed what the previous successful players have achieved and they always work hard to emulate them.

Uganda Cup Jinx:

After achieving an unprecedented feat of winning four consecutive league titles, Khalifani and the entire Kawempe Muslim team have turned their attention and focus toward the FUFA Women Cup;

For many years, we have not managed to win the FUFA Women knock out cup and this remains our prime target

Juliet Nalukenge was the top scorer of the club in the league with seven goals to her name.

Khalifani also appreciates the management of Kawempe Muslim Women Football Club for the efforts towards promoting sports in the school, particularly football.

The lingering questions that require bold answers are many.

Will Kawempe Muslim Women Football Club claim an unprecedented 5th league crown?

Can they finally break the FUFA Women Cup jinx?

You guess is as good as mine.