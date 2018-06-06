Inconsistency and lack of control by referee in Vipers-SC Villa game

FUFA

Referee Emmanuel Kiweewa ‘didn’t stand up’ to the pressure of St. Mary’s stadium as a controversial free kick decisions saw hosts Vipers edge SC Villa to reach the finals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

In a high profile game preceded with a lot of talk, the ‘young’ Kiweewa was inconsistent in decision making and lost control of a ‘good game’ on a chilly afternoon.

SC Villa coach Wasswa Bbosa couldn’t hide his disappointment at the performance of the man in black and sent the press into laughter when he said; “We got many opportunities today and missed them and the referee got one opportunity and took it.”

The match defining moment came on 69 minutes when Milton Karisa went down inside the area after a tussle between him and defenders Henry Katongole and Isa Lumu.

Kiweewa, who a couple of yards from the incident position deemed it a foul and the home fans and team cheered thinking it was a penalty since Karisa was in the area.

Katongole and Lumu protested but that’s not the gist, Kiweewa incident gave a free kick outside the area to the dismay of everyone including both sets of players.

Brian Nkuubi stepped up to hit a low ferocious effort under the wall and into the net.

Of course referees will defend self by saying the foul happened outside the area but Karisa received the ball while inside the area so that argument doesn’t work.

“If you are not sure, don’t give anything,” one retired referee in the stands who preferred not to be quoted said.

To make matters worse, TV replays showed Karisa hoodwinked the referee.

After that incident, SC Villa players protested by shoving Kiweewa who was trying to get away from them but like it was during the first round league clash between the two teams that was handled by FIFA referee Alex Muhabi, Kiweewa who had a poor day shockingly opted against cautioning any Villa player.

Meanwhile, after that, he gave all ‘nonexistent fouls’ to the visiting team calling for boos from the home fans but also failed to caution players for unfair challenges.

“I think his movement and positioning was bad on the day,” added the retired match official. “His decision making was also very questionable as seen at times giving the ball to Villa and later changing mind,” he continued.

Former Fufa Records Officer Harunah Kyobe refused to put the blame on Kiwewa but the appointing authority.

“For a game of such a magnitude, you can’t appoint a junior referee. Why not appoint a FIFA Badge holder?

Kiweewa has been busy in the recent weeks – handled the Fufa Big League final and also the KCCA Vs Bul game that was won by a late Derrick Nsibambi strike.