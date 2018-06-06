Mayanja remains upbeat despite Fort portal letdown

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Omar Mayanja and Hussein Mukuye will take the tough notes from the 2018 Fort Portal rally.

The Cleanlines Racing Team had finished day one in ninth position and were a ball on fire with their breathtaking pace on the final day of the event.

With 24 seconds seperating them from leader Ronald Sebuguzi; Mayanja put up a fight gnawing 21 seconds from the deficit into the ultimate stage.

But at the peek of their race, Mayanja’s hard fought battle all went to pulp after a roll in the last stage, costing the team a big deal.

“Contrary to what people think. I wasn’t pushing. I topped the stage on the first pass. So I would easily win again without changing my driving attitude.

“According to the tracker, I was already in the lead in just 4-5 kilometres in the last stage. And I was slower just keeping things steady,” said Mayanja.

Despite the roll, the crew got back on the road to finish fifth overall; their best position this year so far.

“Everything happened so fast. I knew that stage very well having done it last year. I therefore let my guard down on the combination of corners.

“It was a fast right long corner. I flicked the car into a drift early and counter steered to exit but then realised the corner was still continuing. We clipped the bank and overturned.

“My spirit was lifted when we put the car back on its wheels and it was driving straight. It’s actually in good health,” he added.

Mayanja and Mukuye currently have 60 points from four events.

Despite the turn around of events, Mayanja insists on his season targets.

“I want a podium finish in the remaining events with a Pearl Rally win. I will still put that in mind,” he asserted.