Onyango committed to Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns Media

The chances of Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango playing at another club are almost inexistent after the Uganda Cranes captain retaliating that he is committed to the Premier Soccer League champions.

While appearing on PRESSBOX, a weekly sports show on NTV, Onyango expressed his content with the Masandawana.

“I have got a lot of offers up to now from Asia, Middle East… Saudi Arabia,” the former SuperSport United rear guard said when asked whether he intends to move.

“But Sundowns have said No! They (Sundowns) said I give them what they want and of course they give me what I want. They believe I can stay at the club longer even after football and do something with the youngsters out there and be an ambassador for the club,” the former African Footballer of the Year added.

While Onyango admitted that he gets the temptation to move on, his decision to stay with the Masandawana comes down to life after his playing days are done.

“At my age I want to move on but I must also consider the life after football. Much as I want to play in Europe there’s an opportunity for me stay and work under the same management.”

Since joining Sundowns in 2011, Onyango has won one CAF Champions League title, one CAF Super Cup, three Premier Soccer League titles, one Nedbank Cup and one Telkom Knockout Cup.