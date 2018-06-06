Rwanda adopts scrumIT as rugby management system

Rwanda Rugby Federation has adopted scrumIT as rugby management system after using it during the recently ended 2018 Rugby Africa Bronze Cup tournament in Ghana.

New Times

ScrumIT is an online player registration and rugby administration software developed in South Africa by ENS Software as a service application.

The software is internet based, and users can access it from any internet browser.

Other users of scrumIT include South Africa based Unions W.P. Rugby, Griquas and the Cheetahs.

The Rugby Unions of Ghana and Kenya are also users of the system.

According to Livingstone Muhire, the administrative manager of Rwanda Rugby, the decision to use scrumIT was driven by the need to streamline the administration of the federation and to empower the Clubs in Rwanda to become more efficient and effective in its administration.

The owner and developer of scrumIT, Jaco Brooks of ENS Software, said that he hoped that Rwanda Rugby would benefit significantly from the use of the system.

As quoted by APO group, Brooks notes;

I started scrumIT as a hobby because of my love for the Game of Rugby. After many years of development I truly believe that we have managed to create an exceptional operational and strategic management tool for rugby administrators that will save them an enormous lot of time and make them more effective at what they are doing

The scrumIT system has an impressive range of features that include;

Union and Club/School Management, Player registrations, Talent identification and squad management, Document and video management services, Fixture management, Online real-time scoring with integrated competition logs, Social media integration, Individual player statistics, Next of kin contact information, medical aid information, Player transfers (Inter-club, inter-regional and international), Referee management and allocations, Coaching Management, Inter-club and federation communication (bulk email), Player injury recording, Disciplinary process and player sanction management, Comprehensive reporting services, “Get Into Rugby” management.

In 2015 ENS Software in conjunction with Ghana Rugby also developed a module to manage the “Get Into Rugby” participation and events of the core youth development programme of World Rugby.

Rwanda Rugby is a full member of both Rugby Africa and World Rugby and competes in the Rugby Africa Bronze Cup as well as the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens tournament that will be played in Tunisia towards the beginning of October 2018. The Federation also took part in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.