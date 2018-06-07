AWCON 2018 Qualifiers: Kenya Harambee Starlets pip Equatorial Guinea in first leg

AWCON 2018 Qualifiers:

Kenya Harambee Starlets 2-1 Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea Congo 0–5 Cameroon

Cameroon Zambia 0–1 Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Lesotho 0–1 South Africa

South Africa Gambia 0–1 Nigeria

Nigeria Ivory Coast 2–2 Mali

Photo Credit: Eric Onchiri

The first legs of the final round for the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers were successfully completed on Tuesday.

Cameroon were the biggest winners, smiling to a comprehensive 5-0 away victory against Congo in Brazzaville.

Zimbabwe, Nigeria and South Africa all registered identical 1-0 wins on the road at Zambia, Gambia and Lesotho respectively.

Kenya Harambee Starlets who eliminated Uganda Crested Cranes 1-0 on aggregate have an advantage ahead of the return leg having won 2-1 at home to visiting Equatorial Guinea in Machakos province.

Kenya recovered from a goal down to score through Teresa Engesha and Esse Akida during the match held at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Two time African women champions Equatorial Guinea had earlier scored the opener through Jade Boho Sayo’s 39th minute goal.

The Nzalang Nacional had been initiated banned by CAF but were reinstated after a decision by the CAF Emergency Committee meeting.

They however, remain banned for the Women World Cup in 2019 should they even qualify at the African meet.

The ban arose after fielding ineligible players during the preliminary competition of the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Rio 2016 (art. 55 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, “FDC”) and for the use of forged and falsified documents by two of its players (art. 61 par. 4 of the FDC).

The return legs will be played on Saturday, 9th June 2018.

Seven countries will be joined by the hosts Ghana in the final tournament.

This will be 11th edition of the championship that will be held from November 17 to December 1, 2018 in two cities of Accra and Cape Coast.

The top three teams will qualify for the World Cup in France. Nigeria are the defending champions.

Team Line Ups:

Kenya XI: Poline Atieno (GK), Wendy Achieng (C), Lillian Adera, Dorcas Sikobe, Elizabeth Ambogo, Cheris Avilia, Sheryl Angachi, Corazon Aquino, Neddy Atieno, Adam Mwanahalima, Teresa Engesha

Equatorial Guinea XI: Lucrecia Boabaila (GK, Genoveva Anonman (C), Dorine Nina Chuigoue, Noah Salome Ghyslaine, Laetitia Chapeh Yimga, Jacky Mossomo Annette, Celestina Manga Besecu, Cecilia Akeng Nengono, Esperanza Mbang Mba, Jade Boho Sayo, Gloria Chinasa Okoro