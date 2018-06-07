Charging Rhinos snap losing streak with win over UPDF Tomahawks

UPDF Tomahawks 61-65 Charging Rhinos

Photo Credits: Tsaubah Stone

Charging Rhinos snapped a five-game streak in the National Basketball League by defeating UPDF Tomahawks 65-61 on Wednesday night at YMCA.

Rhinos (2-5) won their opening game of the season against cocky JKL Dolphins but had since not seen victory, falling to Power, KIU Titans, City Oilers, Our Savior and Warriors in succession.

Playing against their match, Rhinos fell behind 19-15 in the first quarter before switching their defense up in the second quarter limiting their opponents to 8 points and maintaining their offensive effort.

Trailing by 3 points (27-31) at the start of the third quarter, Andrew Akot (14 points) put Tomahawks (1-6) ahead with a couple of lay-ups and there were several lead changes but the army side went into the fourth quarter with a 46-45 lead on Henry Okoth’s 3-ball.

The final quarter was as closer as the third but Rhinos held their nerve to end their losing streak.

Abel Omoding scored team high 16 points to lead Rhinos, Samuel Wacha and skipper Swaib Kalungi contributed 11 points apiece.

Meanwhile, Henry Okoth scored game high 19 points in a losing effort and so was Felix Mukunzi’s double-double of 12 points and 10 boards.

In the women’s division, KCCA Leopards defeated KIU Rangers 56-40 with Martha Soigi, Judith Nansobya and Cynthia Irankunda scoring 10 points apiece to pace last season’s losing finalists to their third straight win.