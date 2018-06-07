Da Costa promises good game against ‘Good KCCA’ team

Saturday, June 9

Uganda Cup Final

KCCA FC vs. Vipers SC – Emokori Playground, 4:00 pm

Vipers Coach Jorge Da Costa has talked a good game ahead of his side’s Stanbic Uganda Cup final against KCCA.

The two sides face off on Saturday at the Emokori Grounds in Bukedea as Vipers aim to win their maiden double, two weeks after lifting the Uganda Premier League.

Da Costa described KCCA is a good team and thinks the game will be one to enjoy for the spectators.

“It’s going to be a tight match,” said the Portuguese. “We have played twice against them already and they are very good team,” he added.

“Before anything, we should think about a good game for all the lovers of the game. Hopefully, we shall to give the fans a good final.

Against the Jogoos in the semi-finals, Vipers were a little conservative with defender Geoffrey Wasswa deployed in front of the back four in both games but the return of Taddeo Lwanga gives Da Costa more options.

“Of course am not going to tell the tactical approach but we are not going to defend with 9-10 men behind the ball, KCCA is a good team Vipers is a good team so we know how to go about it.

Games between the two sides have produced 9 games and on a good day, expect a goal galore in the finals.